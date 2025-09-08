Edinburgh travellers anger locals again with more fires at illegal Granton site

Locals living near the illegal travellers site in Granton have been left furious at more large fires being lit in recent weeks, with the fire service not putting out “controlled burns”.

Locals told the Evening News that the latest fire on Friday night at around 10.30am was the “largest for some time”, following another large fire the Friday night before.

This latest fire saw black smoke bellow 100 feet in the air and 20 feet wide, with locals claiming the fires are toxic due to fly-tipping items being piled up and lit on fire at the illegal site.

The fire last Friday night at the illegal travellers site in Granton. | Submitted

Travellers first pitched up on the derelict site between Waterfront Avenue and West Granton Road, on the land behind the Lidl supermarket and B&M store, back in 2019. There are now dozens of campervans and caravans at the site in north Edinburgh.

Speaking about the fires, one concerned local resident, who asked not to be named said: “It was literally at the same spot as the week before, and most of the fires are lit there. They had been gathering the fly-tipping for a period of days.

“The fire on Friday was massive, 20/30 feet in the air and you could see the black smoke about 100 feet in the air. It must have been a good 20 feet across, if not more. So it’s not small bonfires we’re talking about here.

“This was the largest fire we’ve had on the site for some time. It’s becoming regular now. There was a similar sized fire the Friday night before as well. They always do it late at night.

“We go to bed every night worrying that another fire will take place close to our homes, but nobody is doing anything to stop this.”

Locals took these two photos of the fire in Granton at the illegal travellers site on Friday night. | Submitted

As previously reported in the Evening News, locals are angry that the fire service is not putting out the fires in Granton, calling them controlled burns, which are phoned in by the travellers ahead of them lighting the fires.

The concerned local resident added: “The fire service says it’s a controlled burn, but why have a controlled burn at that time of night?

“There were blue lights at the site on Friday night, so I assume the fire service actually turned up this time, but they never put it out, so it might have just been the police, it was hard to see in the dark.

“If one of the caravans or the buildings down there go on fire they would soon put it out. But they just let toxic black smoke fires go on.

“It just gets worse and worse and it has a clear impact on the well-being of locals.

“The fly-tipping to me is the easiest thing to deal with. If they stop that they will stop the fires.”

Two more photos taken by locals of the fire at Granton on Friday night. | Submitted

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s area commander David Dourley, local senior officer for City of Edinburgh, said: "We were alerted at 10.25pm on Friday, September 5, to reports of a large fire near to Waterfront Avenue, Granton, Edinburgh.

"Our Operations Control colleagues dispatched one appliance to the area, where they found a controlled burn under adult supervision. Crews left after ensuring the area was safe."

LSO Dourley continued: "We are aware of concerns raised by members of the local community about controlled burning at Waterfront Avenue. SFRS continues to support a multi-agency partnership approach to incidents of this nature at this location."

An attempt was made to contact one of the traveller families at the Granton site for comment.