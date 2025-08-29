A traveller family who have periodically lived at the controversial illegal Granton site since 2019, have defended themselves and called for a permanent travellers site in Edinburgh.

Locals living near the illegal travellers site at the back of B&M Bargains in Granton have raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and fires being lit there, with local politicians pushing for a solution.

One of the two main traveller families who live there have defended themselves, calling for a permanent site to be established in Edinburgh so they don’t anger locals.

The Granton site where Jim and his traveller family live in Edinburgh. | Submitted

Thirty-four year old Jim, who asked us not to reveal his surname, has lived at Granton “on and off” for the past six years, with his wife and 10 - soon to be 11 - children.

Jim, who buys and sells cars, said he feels part of the local community - going to the local pub, shopping regularly and making friends in the area. And with his children also attending Granton Primary School, he said he is proud to call Edinburgh his home.

He said: “I get on very well with locals. I have never had any trouble in all the time we’ve been here. The Anchor Inn is my local pub and wife goes to the local salon, while my kids are at the local school.

“We have integrated into the community. Ask any local businesses, they all know us, and seem to get on with us, we all say hello to each other and know locals’ names and sometimes stop for a chat, I think they would only say good things about us if you asked them.

“Locals come down and visit us on the site as well, they don’t feel threatened. We try our best to integrate with the local community, we don’t want locals to feel threatened. People are more than welcome to come and speak to us. And hopefully they would see that we are friendly people just trying to get by. Nobody is perfect but we try our best.

“Every nationality or background has good and bad but we try our best to do right by people. I know people in the new houses are not happy we are here, but I don’t want to just approach them as they probably don’t want to speak to us, they’ve maybe made their minds up on us already. But I’m happy to speak to them if they want. We’re reasonable people.”

Jim takes pride in his yard at the illegal travellers site in Granton. | Submitted

Jim added that he would love to see a permanent travellers site established in the Scottish capital.

“We want the council to help us get settled for good in Edinburgh, it’s home now. We have made many friends here. We are registered with the local doctors, our kids are at school here, we consider Edinburgh to be our home,” he said.

“Our kids love it here, we have got Portobello Beach just nearby, and again, we’ve had no problems when we go there. And the kids like living in Granton, they’ve got friends here too.

“As travellers, housing is not our way of life. I have lived in a caravan my whole life, it’s all I know. I don’t want a house. We just want a permanent site in Edinburgh that we can call home and pay our bills like everyone else. Not upsetting anybody just by being there.

“We just want a peaceful life, have a pint in the local pub at the weekend, we want to mix with the community and be friends with everyone.”

Jim lives here with his wife and their 10 children, with another on the way, along with another permanent family at the Granton site, while other traveller families come and go. | Submitted

Locals living near the Granton site have also raised concerns about firefighters not attending fires lit at the illegal travellers site.

And while he admits to burning his general rubbish, but not fly-tipping, Jim said he has asked the council repeatedly for wheelie bins, and he hit out at the traveller families who come to the Granton site and stay for short periods.

He said: “We move about a bit but have been mostly here since 2019, and have been only here for the past year. It’s just us and another family that live down here, most of the time.

“However, in the summer more come here and we can’t stop them. But they give us a bad name. That wasn’t our kids racing around on quad bikes.

“The fly-tipping stuff is not ours, we wouldn’t just dump things where we live. We have spoken to the council about it and it’s not being dumped by anyone that lives on the site.

“We do burn our rubbish, so there are small fires. But we have a guy that comes and collects our gas canisters, we wouldn’t just fly-tip large items.

“We have asked the council for bins so we don’t have to burn our rubbish, but they haven’t got back to us. I power wash our yard twice a week to keep it clean, we take pride in where we live. We try to do our best.”

A council spokesperson said a report about a permanent legal travellers site in Edinburgh is due back to a future council meeting.

This follows Councillor Jane Meagher’s motion in June highlighting the need for a permanent site in the city that “can provide a secure and safe environment for both travellers and residents who live nearby”.

She called for a report to the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Committee within two cycles to “investigate a possible appropriate site that would meet all the necessary conditions”.

The large area currently occupied by the travellers in Granton is owned by the Scottish Government and has been earmarked for a state-of-the-art home for Scotland's national collection of 130,000 artworks, The Art Works, as part of the wider Granton Waterfront development.

The plans were approved earlier this summer, although the site remains occupied by dozens of campervans, caravans and other vehicles.