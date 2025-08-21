Politicians have reasured locals that discussions are ongoing regarding the illegal travellers’ site on Scottish Government land in Granton.

Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson MSP, met with Paul Lawrence, chief executive of City of Edinburgh Council, earlier this month regarding the issues on the site which have been raised by local residents and politicians.

Locals living near the site between West Granton Road and Waterfront Avenue have expressed anger at littering, fly-tipping and fires there, with some travellers believed to have been at the site for around six years.

With travellers regularly moved on by the council from other parks and open spaces in Edinburgh, locals in Granton have become increasingly concerned about the lack of action at this illegal site.

Travellers at the west side of the site in Granton. | National World

The land is earmarked for a state-of-the-art home for Scotland's national collection of 130,000 artworks, The Art Works, as part of the wider Granton Waterfront development.

In a letter to Edinburgh Northern and Leith MSP Ben Macpherson, chairman of the local stakeholders group in Granton set-up to find a solution, Mr Robertson said of his meeting with Mr Lawrence: “We are in resolute agreement that the situation needs to be resolved as soon as possible. We agreed to a further meeting next month to review progress to date and plans to deliver a lasting solution.

“I am aware the site is attracting anti-social behaviour, which I know is causing a great deal of concern amongst local residents.

“I would like to assure you, as chair of the local community stakeholder group, that this is being taken seriously and my officials, working in partnership with City of Edinburgh Council, are taking this work forward.

“I have been clear that this situation cannot continue. As you are aware, I am also mindful of the potential risks to community cohesion that may arise from a focus on certain communities, it is therefore essential that the response reflects the complexity of the situation on the ground and that the solution balances the needs of all communities involved.

“I would be grateful if you could update the local community stakeholder group, as I hope this provides assurance that action is being taken and I would like to thank you for your work to date to raise awareness of the issue.”

A wider shot of the illegal travellers site at Granton, with travellers sited there since 2019 joined by a larger group around a year and a half ago. | Submitted

The Scottish Government previously said it is working with the City of Edinburgh Council to “resolve the situation as quickly as possible”.

Mr Macpherson told the Evening News that another stakeholders meeting will be held on September 8 to further discuss the illegal travellers site in Granton.