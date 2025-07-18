A group of travellers who arrived at an Edinburgh park on Monday have been moved back to where they came from by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group has now left Forthquarter Park in Granton and made the short trip back to Gipsy Brae Recreation Ground, after a week of upsetting locals and making the park a “no-go zone”.

The group was moved on by police officers on Thursday afternoon, after angry residents contacted the council, police and local politicians, demanding the travellers be removed so they can use their local park again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals complained about noise, littering and vehicles including quad bikes driving across the grass and pathways, while a pony belonging to the travellers was also roaming free.

The travellers, and their pony, pictured at Forthquarter Park in the Granton area of Edinburgh earlier this week. | Arleta Magda Slowikowska

Arleta Magda Slowikowska, who started a petition to remove the travellers from Forthquarter Park, is delighted that they have now left.

She said: “They were moved on pretty quickly yesterday. So I’m quite happy now. Everybody here has been happy since. And the rubbish was all cleared today too which was great, as the bins were overflowing, with rubbish all over the grass.

“It’s not about travellers, it’s just about people who think they are above the law. If that was me driving on the grass with my car I would be fined straight away. It’s just about fairness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was really dangerous them driving their vehicles about the park, and they had a pony roaming free. The pony was nice to look at, but again, I would be fined if I didn’t clean up after my dog, so it shouldn’t be ok for a pony to leave its mess everywhere.

“It was beyond a joke that they were in the park park driving through the walkways and grass. We pay our taxes every month and at the end of the day we were not able to enjoy our local park when the travellers were there, it was a no-go zone and we’ve had a week of hell.

“It was very stressful. It wasn’t about the people, just what they were doing, that’s what annoyed us. They were also very loud, as there was a generator constantly running.

“I couldn’t take my dog there for a walk like I normally do every day, and people with kids couldn’t take them to the park in the sunshine either, due to the travellers’ quad bikes, cars and pony being there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The travellers made the move to Forthqaurter Park from nearby Gipsy Brae on Monday, and have now returned to the recreation ground. | Submitted

Arleta believes her petition and the Evening News helped force local authorities to take action, and she added that she hopes a fence that used to keep the travellers out will now be reinstated.

She said: “I just started the petition and emailed the council, police and MPs, as did lots of other people here. I think that because of the petition, pestering and your article, the authorities were forced to do something.

“It’s all quiet now, it’s absolutely fine. I’m very happy I did the petition as it mobilised people in the community to fight this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The travellers got into the park because a fence was taken down while new houses were being built here, so they should now put the fence back up, as that stopped them getting into the park in the past. I believe the travellers will come back, so the fence need to be rebuilt.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesperson said: “We’re aware of various sites across the city and are managing them in line with Scottish Government guidance. We’ll check the welfare of those involved (sites often contain children, pregnant women, animals) and if people need support (e.g., to find more permanent housing).

“If residents have any concerns around waste/anti-social behaviour etc, they should report it to the police.”