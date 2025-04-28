Edinburgh vintage store launches huge closing down sale after 'three wonderful years'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh vintage has announced its closure after three years in business – but not before offering customers some “once-in-a-lifetime deals”.

Vintage Outfitters, on Nicolson Street, will offer 80 per cent off all stock until it's gone.

The store, which sell a variety of retro-inspired items, hasn't give a closing date but says everything must go before they pull the shutters down.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the shop's owners wrote: “After three wonderful years serving our amazing customers, we’re sad to announce that we are closing our doors. But before we go, we’re giving you one last chance to grab your favorite items at an unbelievable 80% off everything in-store!

“This is your final opportunity to get your outfits at the lowest prices ever. Everything must go – no exceptions! Limited time only – once it’s gone, it’s gone! Final days – don’t miss out!

“Come visit us at 72 Nicloson Street EH8 9DT and take advantage of these once-in-a-lifetime deals.

“Thank you for your support over the years - we appreciate each and every one of you!”

