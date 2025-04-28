Edinburgh vintage store launches huge closing down sale after 'three wonderful years'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Vintage Outfitters, on Nicolson Street, will offer 80 per cent off all stock until it's gone.
The store, which sell a variety of retro-inspired items, hasn't give a closing date but says everything must go before they pull the shutters down.
Sharing the news on Instagram, the shop's owners wrote: “After three wonderful years serving our amazing customers, we’re sad to announce that we are closing our doors. But before we go, we’re giving you one last chance to grab your favorite items at an unbelievable 80% off everything in-store!
“This is your final opportunity to get your outfits at the lowest prices ever. Everything must go – no exceptions! Limited time only – once it’s gone, it’s gone! Final days – don’t miss out!
“Come visit us at 72 Nicloson Street EH8 9DT and take advantage of these once-in-a-lifetime deals.
“Thank you for your support over the years - we appreciate each and every one of you!”
Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.