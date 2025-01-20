7 best Edinburgh vintage clothes stores, including 'local institution' opened in 1840

Vogue magazine knows a thing or two about fashion – and now the esteemed magazine has put together a guide of the best places for vintage clothing in Scotland's capital.
Shopping for that special vintage item is a lot about luck, and once it's gone, it's gone. But whether you're looking for a retro outfit for a fancy dress party or want a designer bag at a fraction of the original cost, Vogue’s list has you covered.
1. Edinburgh's best vintage stores, according to Vogue
Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's best vintage stores, according to Vogue magazine. Photo: W. Armstrong & Son
2. Carnivàle Vintage
Where: 51 Bread Street, Edinburgh; 21-22 Albert Place, Edinburgh. Vogue says: 'Specialising in vintage from the ’40s to the ’70s, Carnivàle Vintage is a tea dress lover’s dream'. Photo: Carnivàle Vintage
3. Herman Brown
Where: 51 West Port, Edinburgh, Vogue says: 'Make sure you check out the range of antique jewellery on offer, which is a particular focus for the store located in Edinburgh’s Old Town.' Photo: Herman Brown
4. Torn Vintage
Where: 11 West Port, Edinburgh. Vogue says: 'Torn Vintage’s MO is vintage that has a contemporary feel – ie pieces that would fit seamlessly into your existing wardrobe'. Photo: Torn Vintage
