7 best Edinburgh vintage clothes stores, including 'local institution' opened in 1840

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:43 GMT
Looking to bag a bargain? These are the best spots to shop for vintage clothes in Edinburgh

Vogue magazine knows a thing or two about fashion – and now the esteemed magazine has put together a guide of the best places for vintage clothing in Scotland's capital.

Shopping for that special vintage item is a lot about luck, and once it's gone, it's gone. But whether you're looking for a retro outfit for a fancy dress party or want a designer bag at a fraction of the original cost, Vogue’s list has you covered.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see Edinburgh's best vintage stores, according to Vogue magazine.

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's best vintage stores, according to Vogue magazine.

1. Edinburgh's best vintage stores, according to Vogue

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's best vintage stores, according to Vogue magazine. Photo: W. Armstrong & Son

Photo Sales
Where: 51 Bread Street, Edinburgh; 21-22 Albert Place, ​Edinburgh. Vogue says: 'Specialising in vintage from the ’40s to the ’70s, Carnivàle Vintage is a tea dress lover’s dream'.

2. Carnivàle Vintage

Where: 51 Bread Street, Edinburgh; 21-22 Albert Place, ​Edinburgh. Vogue says: 'Specialising in vintage from the ’40s to the ’70s, Carnivàle Vintage is a tea dress lover’s dream'. Photo: Carnivàle Vintage

Photo Sales
Where: 51 West Port, Edinburgh, Vogue says: 'Make sure you check out the range of antique jewellery on offer, which is a particular focus for the store located in Edinburgh’s Old Town.'

3. Herman Brown

Where: 51 West Port, Edinburgh, Vogue says: 'Make sure you check out the range of antique jewellery on offer, which is a particular focus for the store located in Edinburgh’s Old Town.' Photo: Herman Brown

Photo Sales
Where: 11 West Port, Edinburgh. Vogue says: 'Torn Vintage’s MO is vintage that has a contemporary feel – ie pieces that would fit seamlessly into your existing wardrobe'.

4. Torn Vintage

Where: 11 West Port, Edinburgh. Vogue says: 'Torn Vintage’s MO is vintage that has a contemporary feel – ie pieces that would fit seamlessly into your existing wardrobe'. Photo: Torn Vintage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice