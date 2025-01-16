Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fashion chain loved by celebrities including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Jessica Alba looks set to open a store in Edinburgh city centre.

Boho women's clothing and lifestyle brand Free People plans to move into the unit at 94 George Street that's currently occupied by designer clothing store Cruise.

The Philadelphia-based company says it is “a destination for bohemian fashion that features the latest trends and vintage collections for women who live free through fashion, art, music, and travel”. The brand sells new designs and one off vintage pieces, including swimwear, shoes, underwear, nightwear and leisurewear.

As for its target market, Free People says it wants to reach the girl who is “smart, creative, confident and comfortable in all aspects of her being, free and adventurous, sweet to tough to tomboy to romantic”. The firm adds: “We offer her countless options within our own Free People collection, so that even if she takes her best pal shopping, they won't come out looking at all alike. And if she wants her colours and patterns all mixed up, that's even better, picking through our sweaters, knits and skirts. And our design team is expecting to offer even greater variety in our intimates and accessories business”.

Loved by celebs, Taylor Swift was seen wearing a Free People floral top while recording her recent The Tortured Poets Department album in New York City, while Selena Gomez sent sales of the brand’s butter yellow playsuits soaring when she posted a photo of herself wearing one on Instagram. Jessica Alba has been seen wearing Free People's jeans and dresses

APT Design, who submitted the plans to Edinburgh City Council, said: “The Edinburgh New Town is primarily a mixed-use area, comprising numerous historic stone clad buildings in similar scale and arranged in a stringent grid dating back to the 18th century. There are few newer buildings present. Most buildings in the neighbourhood provide ground floor retail units with a mixture of ancillary spaces, offices and residential apartments on the upper floors.

“The unit at 94 George Street comprises of a ground, first and basement floor retail space with back of house and storage at second and third floor”.

The application, which is yet to be approved, can be viewed on by Edinburgh City Council's planning portal.