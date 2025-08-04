Edinburgh weather: police issue advice as Storm Floris to bring ‘high risk of disruption'
With an amber weather warning for wind now in place for Monday (August 4) between 10am and 10pm and a yellow weather warning for rain between 6am and midnight, police are urging the public to take ‘extra caution’ on the roads and ‘avoid unnecessary travel’.
Strong winds will continue throughout the day with 60mph winds between 11am and 6pm. Network Rail has imposed 50mph speed restrictions on all trains and ScotRail has announced a number of services will be withdrawn from 12pm today.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There is a high risk of disruption and travel conditions may be hazardous. Extra caution should be taken by all road users. Plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel. Consider delaying travel until conditions improve. If you are travelling on the roads, prepare yourself and your vehicle for the conditions.”
A number of events have been cancelled owing to Storm Floris including the Edinburgh Tattoo, The Edinburgh International Festival’s Ceilidh Sessions, and Fringe By The Sea events. Princes Street Gardens and Edinburgh Castle will also remain closed.
