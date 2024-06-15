Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thunder storms could be on the way for Edinburgh and the Lothians, weather forecasters have warned.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunder, covering a large part of the UK from north of Perth down to Manchester and Hull and stretching from east coast to west coast. It came into force at 11am today and lasts until 11pm tonight.

The Met Office's yellow warning for thunder lasts until 11pm tonight. | Met Office

The warning said: “Slow moving thunderstorms and heavy showers may cause some disruption to travel and outdoor activities.”

It comes after a heavy downpour caused flash flooding.in Princes Street yesterday. Video footage and pictures showed pavements covered in water, with shoppers having to walk in the road. West Princes Street Gardens were also flooded and the council closed the park for the rest of the day.

The Met Office said there was a good chance that driving conditions would be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail today, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.