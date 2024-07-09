Edinburgh West End bar Shandwick's announces shock closure and thanks 'customers for their loyalty'
Shandwick’s, at 4 South Charlotte Street, permanently closed at the weekend after owners Mitchells & Butlers Plc decided not to renew the lease. Management said they ‘hope to redeploy as many employees as possible’ to nearby businesses.
Mitchells & Butlers manage a variety of bars in the capital including The Last Drop, Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar, and the Rose Street Bar. Owners described Shandwick’s on their social media platforms as ‘the best and cheapest pub in Edinburgh’ where ‘the banter flows as freely as the drinks.’
A spokesperson for Shandwick's Edinburgh said: "We can confirm that Shandwick's has now closed and we would like to thank our customers for their loyalty over the years. This decision has been taken after careful consideration and as part of the continual review of our estate.”
They added: "We have consulted with the team at Shandwick's and we hope to redeploy as many employees as possible at our other nearby businesses."
