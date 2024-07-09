Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh West End bar, said to be one of the cheapest places for a pint in the capital, has closed its doors.

Shandwick’s, at 4 South Charlotte Street, permanently closed at the weekend after owners Mitchells & Butlers Plc decided not to renew the lease. Management said they ‘hope to redeploy as many employees as possible’ to nearby businesses.

Mitchells & Butlers manage a variety of bars in the capital including The Last Drop, Greyfriars Bobby’s Bar, and the Rose Street Bar. Owners described Shandwick’s on their social media platforms as ‘the best and cheapest pub in Edinburgh’ where ‘the banter flows as freely as the drinks.’

Shandwick's in Edinburgh's West End closed its doors on July 6 | Google Maps

A spokesperson for Shandwick's Edinburgh said: "We can confirm that Shandwick's has now closed and we would like to thank our customers for their loyalty over the years. This decision has been taken after careful consideration and as part of the continual review of our estate.”