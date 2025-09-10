A former Edinburgh West End carpet showroom is to be transformed into a new restaurant after plans for alterations were approved by the council.

The plans for 81-83 Morrison Street, submitted in July by David McMillan, were approved on September 2 by the council’s planning department, and are linked to a separate change of use application for the site, which was approved in June.

The former Carpet Rite store at the corner of Grove Street has been divided following a previous successful planning application, with a section of the large former shop set to become a new restaurant.

The former Carpetrite store on Morrison Street is set to become a new restaurant. | Google Maps

The proposals include new internal partition walls and changes to the shopfront, including re-painting the unit ‘plant green’ and new signage, as well as a new entrance door to the property. There will also be an insertion of new partition walls which will alter the existing floor plan.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest.

“The proposed entrance door is of an acceptable design and has been sensitively placed within the shopfront, to ensure it matches well with the existing shopfront windows.

“The application’s intention to install a new timber door and brickwork behind the existing vehicle door which will be fixed open is appropriate.

“The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Taken from the planning documents, these plans show the shopfront as it currently is, top, and the planned new restaurant, below. | Kenneth Reid Architects

The applicant had previously applied in January for a change of use for 81-81 Morrison Street into a 24-hour gaming centre, however these plans were dropped in favour of this latest application after the council rejected the original proposals in March.

The C-listed Edinburgh building dates from 1900 and has a flat roof with slated sections on its two outward sides.

No comments were received for this planning application on the council’s online planning portal. The applicant now has three years to carry out the alterations required to turn the former carpet showroom at Morrison Street into a new restaurant.