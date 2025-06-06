Plans to turn an empty former carpet shop in Edinburgh city centre have been approved, after earlier adult gaming centre proposals were rejected.

David McMillan’s change of use planning application at 181 - 183 Morrison Street to turn the former Carpet Rite store into a new restaurant was accepted on May 29. Earlier plans to turn the unit into a new adult gaming centre were rejected by the council in March. It is unclear at this stage which type of restaurant will take over the unit which has been empty for over a year.

Proposed alterations to the former shop on the corner with Grove Street were accepted by the local authority in April. The category C listed building dates from 1900 and has a flat roof with slated sections on its two outward sides. Consent was recently granted to divide the property into two separate commercial units.

Accepting the change of use application last week, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposed use is appropriate in this location, helping to support local area vitality, local living and principles of sustainability. The proposal is acceptable in terms scale, form and design and is compatible with the building and area as a whole.”

There were 45 supporting comments and four objections received for this applications. Reasons for objection included too many restaurants already in the area, and the proposals offering an inappropriate use for the area.

While those in support highlighted the new restaurant being of benefit to the local area, bringing a vacant unit back into use, and adding value to the community.

One statement in support said: “I walk past this often, such a shame to see it sitting with no use! Would love to see this turn into a restaurant and add something to the area. Great idea.”

Another added: “This is a great incentive that's needed at the moment with so many places closing, and it will also make jobs available to we need to support all businesses that are starting.”

The proposed alterations to the shopfront include a new entrance door. It is noted that the shopfront has previously been altered, with a door opening having existed on the same elevation of the property which has been blocked up.

The applicant now has three years to start work to change the former carpet shop into a new restaurant, with a condition added to the approval that it’s opening hours are restricted to 8am until 10pm.