New Edinburgh pizza restaurant promises to bring 'good vibes' to the West End

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:02 BST

A popular Neapolitan pizza chain is set to open its fourth Edinburgh restaurant – and it promises to bring “good vibes” to the West End.

Social by Matto is set to open on the site of the former La Piazza on Shandwick Place this summer.

While no date has been confirmed for the opening, the owners have teased the new pizzeria on social media.

Posting on Instagram, they wrote: "Something new is cooking…Say hello to Social by Matto – our boldest bite yet.

"Good vibes, great plates, and a space to stay a while. Landing Summer 2025. Ready to get Social?"

Matto opened its first pizzeria at Abbeyhill in 2020. A larger, 44-seater restaurant, opened in Morningside the following year, while in 2023 the group expanded further, opening a third site in Newington with seating up to 66 people.

At the time, co-owner Nel said: “We are really excited to be opening our third restaurant in Newington. When we launched Matto, just three years ago, our vision was to create tasty Neapolitan-style pizzas that, while being innovative and fun, had absolutely no compromise on the quality of the ingredients. It has been a labour of love from day one and to now have three sites across Edinburgh feels like a huge accomplishment.”

In February 2024, Matto was recognised at the Deliveroo's Restaurant Awards, where it won the 'Best Pizza' prize.

