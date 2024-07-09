Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh Zoo chimpanzee has died after being seriously injured in a troop fight during mating season.

Rene, a 31-year-old chimpanzee died last week after a fight broke out within the enclosure. A second chimpanzee, Qafzeh, was also injured but is said to be ‘doing well’ following an operation.

Zoo staff tried to intervene but Rene subsequently died from his injuries. They said ‘this type of behaviour occurs in the wild, especially around breeding time.’

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Zoo said: “We’re sad to share the news that Rene, one of our chimpanzees, sadly passed away last week after an altercation within the troop. “Chimp group dynamics are incredibly complex and Rene, who was 31-years-old, was part of a fight which broke out within the troop. This type of behaviour occurs in the wild, especially around breeding time when females are in season and when males are challenging for dominance of the group.