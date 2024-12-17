Edinburgh Zoo is appealing to local residents ahead of Hogmanay, asking them not to use fireworks in the vicinity of the zoo following the death of a baby red panda last month.

Roxie, a 17-week-old red panda, died on November 5 after choking on her vomit. Veterinary experts believe this was likely a reaction to fireworks being set off across the city centre. Staff at the zoo also suggested that loud explosions may have played a role in the ‘untimely death’ of Roxie’s mum Ginger, who died five days earlier.

Following the deaths of the endangered red pandas, The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which operates the zoo, received ‘enormous support’ after calling for tighter restrictions on fireworks in a bid to ‘avoid devastating consequences for animals like Roxie’.

Roxie, a 17-week-old red panda, died at Edinburgh Zoo on November 5. Veterinary experts believe this was likely a reaction to fireworks being set off across the city centre | RZSS

Ben Supple, the wildlife conservation charity’s deputy chief executive, said: “Edinburgh council cannot create a fireworks exclusion zone around the zoo in time for Hogmanay due to the minimum consultation period required, so we are asking residents to help by not setting off fireworks which may frighten animals.

“As always, we will do all we can to protect animals in the zoo from fireworks, including keeping them indoors and providing deep bedding where possible to reduce the impact of the noise.

“We have been inundated by messages from people who were shocked by what happened to Roxie and believe the UK government should ban fireworks from being sold to the public due to the severe impact they can have on animals.

“Firework control zones are a positive step but only part of the solution as the noise from explosions can carry over long distances. So-called silent fireworks are also an improvement, though they can emit low frequency sounds which can cause distress to animals.

Mr Supple added: “We believe displays should be restricted to organised events which use the latest light and drone technology and are completely silent. This would help avoid devastating consequences for animals while ensuring that people can still enjoy traditional celebrations like Hogmanay.”