Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh café has gone up for sale after trading for nearly a decade on Leith Walk.

Café Bellina, at 33 Elm Row, is known for its range of pastries, homemade cakes, authentic coffee and Italian street food - with the popular deli averaging five-star reviews on TripAdvisor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cafe Bellina on Elm Row is now on the market after eight years of trading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many customers have praised the café for the quality of their food and friendly service with one describing Café Bellina as a ‘superb wee café with wonderful selection of dishes all freshly prepared.’

Another said sitting down to eat there is like being transported to Italy. They said: “Their gutsy lattes transport you to a place that is certainly not Leith Walk and their dolce are a sinful delight. Italian chatter and music in the background complete the picture of a great wee corner of Italy.”

The Italian-owned café, which has been trading for eight years will remain open until the premises is sold. The business, which enjoys a prime location, a large fully equipped kitchen and 20 covers is now on the market for a leasehold of £65,000.

The advert states the café ‘benefits from a loyal local trade as well as a very high daily passing trade’ with ‘potential to expand the business with extended opening hours and offering a delivery service.’ The cafe also has an outside seating licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building also benefits from a ‘large full-length basement that is ideal for storage’ and ‘all equipment, fixtures and fittings are included in the sale.’ Accounts for business are available on request.

The listing adds: “The business is being offered on a leasehold basis with a brand new 10-year lease. The rent is £13,000 per annum and the business benefits from 100% small business rates relief.”