Edinburgh’s Café Bellina goes up for sale after 8 years of trading on Leith Walk
An Edinburgh café has gone up for sale after trading for nearly a decade on Leith Walk.
Café Bellina, at 33 Elm Row, is known for its range of pastries, homemade cakes, authentic coffee and Italian street food - with the popular deli averaging five-star reviews on TripAdvisor.
Many customers have praised the café for the quality of their food and friendly service with one describing Café Bellina as a ‘superb wee café with wonderful selection of dishes all freshly prepared.’
Another said sitting down to eat there is like being transported to Italy. They said: “Their gutsy lattes transport you to a place that is certainly not Leith Walk and their dolce are a sinful delight. Italian chatter and music in the background complete the picture of a great wee corner of Italy.”
The Italian-owned café, which has been trading for eight years will remain open until the premises is sold. The business, which enjoys a prime location, a large fully equipped kitchen and 20 covers is now on the market for a leasehold of £65,000.
The advert states the café ‘benefits from a loyal local trade as well as a very high daily passing trade’ with ‘potential to expand the business with extended opening hours and offering a delivery service.’ The cafe also has an outside seating licence.
The building also benefits from a ‘large full-length basement that is ideal for storage’ and ‘all equipment, fixtures and fittings are included in the sale.’ Accounts for business are available on request.
The listing adds: “The business is being offered on a leasehold basis with a brand new 10-year lease. The rent is £13,000 per annum and the business benefits from 100% small business rates relief.”
You can view the full advert at the Rightbiz website.
