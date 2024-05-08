Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh pub has cancelled plans to broadcast this year’s Eurovision Song Contest after customers urged the popular bar to boycott the event.

Owners of the Dreadnought Pub in Leith said they usually show the annual competition each year ‘because it’s unifying, joyful and daft’ - but said the international song contest is ‘not going to have that vibe this year’ due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Dreadnought pub in Edinburgh will no longer broadcast this year’s Eurovision Song Contest due to war in Gaza

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry more than 34,000 people have been killed in Palestinian territory in the last eight months. The war started on October 7 when Hamas militant group invaded Israel which resulted in the death of 1,200 people.

Writing on Facebook, a Dreadnough pub co-owner said: “A number of folk have contacted me and patiently explained why we shouldn’t be broadcasting Eurovision this year. I get it.

“We show Eurovision every year because it’s unifying, joyful and daft. It’s not going to have that vibe this year, so we’ll find something else to do instead.”

They added: “Here’s hoping we’ll be able to enjoy it, collectively, next year.”

Several regulars to the Leith pub commended the decision with one writing ‘that's why you are the respected and loved bar that you are’ with another adding ‘I think this is the right call. I hope other places follow suit.’

One said they were boycotting the competition this year despite being a ‘massive fan’ adding ‘human rights violations and war crimes can't be disguised with glitter and a song.” Another added: “You have the courage of your convictions in spite of the commercial pressure this can bring, that’s why I love the Dreadnought Leith.”

In the lead up to Eurovision 2024 people across Europe have protested the event calling for Israel to be withdrawn from the competition - with critics citing that the competition previously banned Russia in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the year, campaign group Palestine Solidarity UK launched a petition urging Olly Alexander, the UK’s Eurovision contestant, to boycott the competition final that takes place in Malmö, Sweden on May 11.

