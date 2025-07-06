Works to partially reopen Duddingston Low Road in Edinburgh are expected to begin this month after the key route was closed due to risk of rock falls.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages Holyrood Park, closed the road on March 15 following an inspection where a potential risk at Samsons Ribs was identified.

On Monday, July 14, work will commence to build protective infrastructure that will allow pedestrians to use the pavement only, with HES aiming to complete the work by the end of the month. Cyclists will need to dismount if they wish to use the route.

But a recent update revealed engineers will need to explore ‘wide ranging and comprehensive options’ to safely reopen the carriageway for traffic - and due to the complexity and scale of the works, the project could take between 12 and 18 months.

Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, shared an update from Historic Environment Scotland, notifying constituents about the planned works.

The statement from Historic Environment Scotland read: “Work will commence week beginning Monday 14th July to put in place the required infrastructure to enable safe pedestrian and dismounted cyclist access to return to this pavement.

“This work will involve the installation of 120 metres of 0.8-metre-tall concrete block running parallel to the pavement edge, with a 2.2 metre tall fence panel system attached atop the concrete block. A layer of aggregate 0.3 m deep will also be laid on the carriageway surface to absorb the energy from any falling rock and reduce the potential for this falling rock to bounce beyond its point of impact.

“The target for completion of this installation work is the end of July. We will announce once the pavement has re-opened and signage in the surrounding area will be updated accordingly. In parallel to this work, our team, along with independent geo-technical engineers, have continued to consider, refine, and collate options which may permit safe public access to the carriageway.

“These wide ranging and comprehensive options being considered will be presented to our Executive Leadership Team for consideration and agreement on next steps. Due to the complexities involved in the design options, resourcing, gaining relevant and legally required permissions, and subsequent construction of any option chosen, we would expect this work to take between twelve and eighteen months to complete.”