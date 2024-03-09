Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved Edinburgh sculpture, that was feared stolen last year, has returned to its rightful home in Elm Row.

Last December, passers-by were shocked to notice one of Elm Row’s famous pigeon sculptures had mysteriously disappeared, prompting rumours that the bronze artwork had been stolen.

Days later, local were delighted to learn that a local business owner had found the plump pigeon on its side and took it in for safe keeping. Now, after three months, the ‘iconic’ sculpture has returned after being restored by Powderhall Bronze Ltd. The total cost of the damage cost the council £680.

The Elm Row pigeon sculpture has returned to its rightful place

Speaking on its safe return, culture and communities convener, councillor Val Walker said: “We’re delighted to see the pigeons at Elm Row back in their rightful place. However it’s extremely disappointing that an individual tried to steal and damaged one of these statues in the first place – that’s money that could be better used elsewhere in these challenging times.”

Cllr Walker added: “I’d like to thank all those who helped locate the missing statue and to Powderhall Bronze Ltd for their excellent work in repairing it.”

The unique sculptures made their long-awaited return to Elm Row on July 27 last year as part of the Trams to Newhaven project’s public realm improvements – 17 years after they were removed in 2006 to accommodate for the original tram project.

Locals were shocked to find the scupture removed from its plinth last December

The statues were unveiled to the public in the summer after being refurbished and completely recast by Powderhall Bronze. Shona Kinloch, the artist behind the sculptures, joined transport convener Scott Arthur and council archaeologist John Lawson at the public ceremony to welcome the birds back after their nearly two-decade sabbatical.