An Edinburgh play park has reopened following extensive refurbishment works - with a new range of equipment including a lighthouse play structure and inclusive roundabout now available.

Families visiting Keddie Gardens, at the Leith end of Ferry Road and near to the Water of Leith, will now benefit from a range of new equipment that is designed to cater for all ages and abilities.

The £188,513, refurb that was partially funded by the FCC Communities Fund, includes: new swings, a ‘climber for all’ play unit, a lighthouse play structure, and a new inclusive roundabout and trampoline.

The new play park at Keddie Gardens in Edinburgh was funded by the Scottish Government through the City of Edinburgh Council and by FCC Communities Foundation which is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund. | Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust

Councillor Margaret Graham, who opened the park, said: “These improvements have opened up Keddie Gardens Play Park to lots of people, providing safe and inclusive play equipment for children and their families.”

The culture and communities convener added: “Play, interaction and spending time outdoors is so important to children’s development and quality of life, and this refurbishment will help more local people to spend time in the park.”

Charlie Cumming, Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust, ceo, said: “I’m delighted that the upgraded play park at Keddie Gardens is now in use. This vital facility is going to make a real difference to those who use it, as well as the wider Leith community. We are extremely grateful to FCC Communities Foundation for providing funding as we would not have been able to go ahead without its support.

“This revitalised space will provide high-quality play opportunities that support children’s development, promote health and wellbeing, and encourage more families to enjoy and make use of the park, now and for generations to come.”

Cheryl Raynor, FCC community foundations grant managers, said: “We are delighted to have worked with the City Council and Edinburgh & Lothians Greenspace Trust to make this project a reality for the local community, and it’s great to see it now open and available for use. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard on this project”.