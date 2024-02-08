Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Lindsay Road has reportedly reopened to traffic - two weeks after road closures were put in place in the area.

On January 24, residents living in the Anchorfield tenement were evacuated from their homes after a building was found to be structurally unsafe. The emergency evacuation saw people living in 12 flats given just one hour to vacate their homes.

Council run Edinburgh Travel News reported on social media that it has been confirmed that Lindsay Road is now open. Writing on X they said: “Traffic management operatives will begin clearing the road closure at 5pm today (February 8). Actual reopening time TBC, it could take a couple of hours to get everything gathered in...”

Council leader Cammy Day also confirmed the news on social media. Cllr Day said: “Plans in place to open Lindsay Road late tonight ready for Friday morning. Thanks to local community and our officer’s hard world and effort.”

Last month, structural engineers established that the building above the Prom Bar “carries a high risk of structural failure that could pose significant health and safety risk to residents and public both inside and outside the property”. It remains unknown when Anchorfield residents will be able to return home.

Speaking last month councillor Day said : “Keeping the community safe is quite rightly our number one priority and, given the serious concerns about the structure of the building, the safest course of action was to evacuate all households without delay.”

