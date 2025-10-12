Edinburgh's new 'Jock Tamson's Gairden' is a green space for everyone

A new community garden has been officially opened in a quiet corner of Edinburgh, designed to offer everyone a place where they can enjoy fresh air and boost their health and wellbeing.

Jock Tamson’s Gairden in Duddingston is named in honour of John Thomson, an iconic Duddingston resident rumoured to have laid claim to the famous Scottish expression, ‘We’re a’ Jock Tamson’s bairns’.

Visitors can try their hand at growing fruit and vegetables, enjoy a slice of cake in the volunteer-run café, or sit back and relax with a scenic view of Duddingston Loch.

Jock Tamson's Gairden was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony | supplied

The garden was developed in partnership with cancer support charity Macmillan @ Edinburgh Libraries and Edinburgh Leisure and the land was made available by Duddingston Kirk.

Volunteers and community members celebrated the official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The idea for a community garden was first sparked by volunteers after recognising the need for outdoor spaces that support physical and emotional wellbeing – especially for those living with cancer and other health issues.

The project saw volunteers work hard to transform a once-neglected patch of land into a welcoming green space.

City council culture and communities convener Margaret Graham said: “I’m so pleased to see the new plot at Joch Tamson’s Gairden officially open. It’s a great example of what can happen when people come together with a shared goal.

“Access to outdoor spaces like this can make a real difference to people’s health and wellbeing – whether it’s through growing food, getting some fresh air, or just having a quiet space to reflect.”

Mari Asher, health development officer at Edinburgh Leisure, said: “The benefits of staying active - especially for those who have undergone treatment or are living with cancer - are well-documented. But being outdoors and connecting with others adds another layer of support for both physical and emotional wellbeing.

“This is a space where people can move, grow, and heal together. We’re excited to see how the garden flourishes through the seasons and continues to bring joy to everyone.”

And volunteer Margaret Faichney said: “I’ve always felt that having a garden is like having a good and loyal friend, it's my happy place.

“Having the opportunity to volunteer with Macmillan @ Edinburgh Libraries and Edinburgh Leisure has helped me to learn from other like-minded people with the same passion, to create a beautiful landscape for everyone to appreciate.”