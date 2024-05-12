I visited Edinburgh's oldest pub and saw its heritage first-hand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may be a long way from the bustling centre of the Capital, but the Duddingston venue is regularly packed with customers popping in for a hearty meal or a cold pint.

With some reports suggesting it was used as a public house as far back as 1360, the Sheep Heid Inn is widely considered not just Edinburgh’s but Scotland’s oldest pub.

It may be a long way from the bustling centre of the Capital, but the Duddingston venue is regularly packed with customers popping in for a hearty meal or a cold pint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After we told how the Sheep Heid was one of the city’s most storied pubs, I decided to pop along on a Tuesday afternoon to see what the fuss was about.

The Sheep Heid Inn is widely considered to be Scotland's oldest pub

Located near the similarly-historic Duddingston Kirk, the pub has an attractive facade and is flanked by an outdoor dining space enjoyed by customers in summer-time.

Unfortunately, the weather conditions were not ideal for an al fresco experience, so I ventured inside to order a pint at the bar.

The place was almost completely full with a large presence of tourists as well as a local contingent leaving few tables free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That wasn’t quite what I anticipated on a Tuesday afternoon on the outskirts of the city, but it is surely testament to the venue’s good reputation.

A cold pint was just what the doctor ordered

A pint of Innis and Gunn was the first thing I ordered, and it went down a treat as expected. Among the other options were Beavertown Neck Oil and a long list of wines and spirits that work responsibilities didn’t lend me the opportunity to try.

For lunch, I opted for a king prawn sandwich, described on the menu as ‘crab, yuzu & lime aioli with tomato & spring onion salsa and toasted sourdough’.

The lunch menu includes a range of sandwiches along with pub classics like a gammon steak with fried eggs and fish and chips. Mine was a satisfying mid-afternoon meal I’d be happy to have again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walls are etched with Edinburgh memorabilia

A quiet ambience surrounds the pub with chatter from the tables and a plethora of Edinburgh memorabilia etched on the walls creating an endearingly old-school feel.

It is easy to see why it is so popular with visitors to the Capital seeking to connect with its rich history.

The Sheep Heid’s heritage is front and centre of its appeal - but there can be no doubt that its punters are attracted by far more than the title of oldest pub.