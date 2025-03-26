Edinburgh's North Bridge reopens to two-way traffic ahead of schedule

Two-way traffic will return to Edinburgh’s North Bridge on Friday after resurfacing was completed ahead of schedule.

Major refurbishment of the historic bridge, which links the Capital’s Old and New Towns, has been under way since 2018 after “multiple structural and safety defects” were identified.

It was originally expected to last for two years, with the Category A-listed structure back in full action in 2020, but the timetable lengthened when parts of the bridge which had not inspected since it was built 130 years ago were found to be in need of major repairs.

Work has included replacement of a large section of the deck, waterproofing, repainting of all structural steelwork, improvements to pavement, underdrainage and fitting permanent platforms to improve access provisions for future inspection and minor maintenance.

The bridge was closed to northbound traffic in mid-February to allow resurfacing, but it will reopen both ways from Friday, March 28, at 10am.

The council said the work had been due to finish next week but the project team ha completed the resurfacing ahead of schedule.

The council said the closure had allowed essential resurfacing works to be carried out on both the southbound approach to the bridge - both lanes outside Waverley Gate towards Princes Street - and the southbound departure of the bridge - both lanes from the entrance to the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton on North Bridge to the junction at High Street.

Transport and environment convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to complete these works slightly ahead of schedule. I appreciate that this temporary closure will have been frustrating for our residents and businesses, and I want to thank them once again for their patience.

“We’re now in the final phase of the project and, while I acknowledge that it’s taken longer than we first anticipated, we’re preserving this majestic and hugely complex structure for future generations, and we owe it to them to make sure the job is completed to a high standard.”