Demolishing Edinburgh's historic Dean Bridge or building a new crossing alongside it were among options examined by consultants as part of plans for the city's proposed North-South tram line from Granton to the Royal Infirmary.

Two alternative routes are being considered for the section of the line between Ferry Road and the city centre - one using the Roseburn Path, the other going by Orchard Brae and over the Dean Bridge.

In their report on Dean Bridge, in Queensferry Road, engineering consultants Jacobs say there is little information available on the condition of the 19th century structure or its foundations and they look at a wide range of options for strengthening it, but also consider the idea of a "new structure".

The Dean Bridge may have to be strengthened to take trams | TSPL

The report says a new crossing would bypass the potential problems with the current bridge, but it would be the most expensive solution and the highly constrained site would complicate construction.

And if it was going to be a replacement rather than an additional crossing, the report warns: "Demolition of the existing Category A listed structure may not be permitted."

The Jacobs report concludes by “strongly” recommending the council should choose a different route.

A council source said demolishing such a prominent part of Edinburgh’s heritage as Dean Bridge would not be acceptable to Capital residents.

The source said: “The consultants were given a very wide brief - nothing was off the table - and they have explored all the options. But there is no plan to knock down the Dean Bridge and replace it - or build an alternative bridge.”

A 12-week public consultation was launched this week to gather people’s views on the proposed North-South tramline, including the choice between Roseburn Path or Orchard Brae routes.

If the Orchard Brae route is chosen, the plan would be for a tram track in each direction across Dean Bridge, with existing traffic remaining. The Jacobs report says: “The current footpath over the bridge will need to be retained, with cycling provision either on the roadway or shared with pedestrians.”

The current road surface would be excavated and a new carriageway laid, incorporating a track bed for the trams. But the report says further analysis is needed to assess the stresses and strains the trams would put on the bridge.

“This may show that the current structure is not suitable to carry tram loading without additional works and strengthening.”

The Dean Bridge sits more than 100ft above the Water of Leith and was built by Scottish civil engineer Thomas Telford in 1831.

The report there is “very limited available information” on the foundations of Dean Bridge. “From the historical records, it is known that the original design for the bridge comprised three spans. However, this was increased to four following initial excavations, as the rock quality on the south side was found to be poor. “

And it says the condition of the inside of the bridge is also “presently unknown” although it notes an external visual inspection in recent years suggested the bridge was in good condition.

The report says: “This historic category A listed structure has a unique form of construction with principal internal elements designed hollow (piers and arch spans), by Thomas Telford to reduce the total mass of the structure, relative to the bearing capacity of the underlying strata layers.

“The proposal to increase the mass of Dean Bridge by various options to accommodate tram loading, may well affect the structural viability of the original design, which was not designed for rail loading.

“Based upon the considered information, it is strongly recommended that an alternative route be taken forward in lieu of the Dean Bridge routing proposal.”