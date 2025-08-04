The official Oasis Live 25 shop opened in Edinburgh’s city centre this morning, with dozens queuing in the wind and rain to get a first look at the new store.

Oasis fans queued up early, some as early as 9am, to visit the fan store located at 89 George Street, stocking up on adidas and Oasis merchandise ahead of the three Oasis shows at Murrayfield stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

The Murrayfield shows will see the iconic Britpop band return to the capital for the first time in 16 years – with more than 210,000 fans expected to attend over the three nights.

The Oasis fan store opened at George Street, Edinburgh, on Monday, August 4 | NW

Several customers spoke to the Evening News after visiting the new Oasis fan store that opened for the first time at 10am on Monday, August 4.

One customer said: “A lot of the adidas stuff online isn’t available right now, so it’s great to come here to get it and look the part when I go to the gig. I couldn't get tickets for Edinburgh, so I'm going to their last gig in London. I'm really looking forward to it - hopefully he's not lost his voice by then and hopefully they've not falling out.”

Dozens of Oasis fans braved the wind and rain ahead of the shop opening its doors on George Street | NW

Oasis fans can book their visit at the George Street shop in advance by visiting the shop website as the store is expected to be very popular in the run up to the three shows this month. Walk-ins are welcomed, but to reduce waiting times, customers can scan a QR code on site and return when their slot is available.

Another customer added: “I queued for about 15 minutes at 10am but I came about half an hour earlier just to scan the QR code. I'm going to see Oasis on Friday, I'm very excited for it and I'd rather just beat the rush for merch on the actual day and just get something beforehand.”