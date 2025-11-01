Edinburgh's Omni giraffes at centre of children's design competition

An Edinburgh schoolboy is walking tall after coming up with a winning way to celebrate the 20th birthday of Martha and Gilbert, the OMNi Centre’s landmark giraffes.

Ten-year-old Nathan Glowacki triumphed in a design competition which saw P6 pupils at St Mary’s RC Primary School tasked with creating a fitting tribute to the pair, who feature in the centre’s Dreaming Spires sculpture.

Currently undergoing a £5 million refurbishment, the OMNi Centre teamed up with Scottish artist Helen Denerley and Edinburgh Zoo to deliver the school design project, named Sustainable Safari: Guardians of Tomorrow

Winner Nathan Glowacki, 10, and his P6 peers at St Mary’s RC Primary School show off their designs Picture: Alan McAteer | McAteer Photo, Alan McAteer, @mc

Children were asked to put Martha and Gilbert at the centre of their artwork, with a background showcasing a world where nature and people thrive together.

The OMNi team and Dreaming Spires artist Helen Denerley went to St Mary’s to judge the 52 designs. Artwork elements included trees, animals, clean energy sources, and the use of abstract shapes and colours to show a healthy, sustainable environment.

Helen, who created Dreaming Spires in 2005, was impressed by Nathan’s detailed presentation of the giraffe form and the inclusion of a jumping calf. The design – one of 52 entries – will be turned into an animation for all to see on OMNi’s new digital screen once the centre’s refurbishment is complete.

The OMNi’s Eilidh Parker, left, and artist Helen Denerley judge the entries. Picture: Alan McAteer. | McAteer Photo, Alan McAteer, @mc

As a thank you, all the participating pupils will enjoy a school trip to Edinburgh Zoo to learn about the giraffes and the conservation efforts of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

Earlier this year, OMNi announced a 12-month corporate partnership with wildlife conservation charity RZSS and adopted a resident giraffe at Edinburgh Zoo.

Nicola Kehoe, head teacher of St Mary’s RC Primary School, said: “It’s been wonderful to work closely with OMNi on this exciting design project. The P6 students were inspired by Helen Denerley’s use of recycled materials and Edinburgh Zoo’s conservation work – and their individual take on this was reflected in the variety of designs created.

“The children are incredibly excited for their upcoming reward trip to Edinburgh Zoo, including a visit to OMNi’s adopted giraffe. The project has created a great start to the new term – combining creativity, fun, and learning for all.”

Eilidh Parker, OMNi Centre deputy manager, said: “We were blown away by the creative talent of the P6 students. Each and every design was truly terrific, and we cannot wait to see the winning design come to life on OMNi’s brand new internal digital screen.”

The school project brings the sculpture’s 20th celebrations to a triumphant close. Earlier this year, OMNi adorned the giraffe sculptures with tassel party hats and created online excitement during a four-week social media prize draw.