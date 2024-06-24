Edinburgh parking: 12 of the 'worst streets' for parking in Edinburgh according to readers

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 24th Jun 2024, 14:45 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:54 BST

Parking has become something of a hot topic in Edinburgh in recent years.

Measures like the pavement parking ban have infuriated some motorists who say they struggle to find spaces since the measure came into force in January.

That’s not to mention those who believe the Capital is a hostile environment for drivers at the best of times. Others reckon public transport should be prioritised over cars to protect the environment.

Pretty much everyone agrees, however, that finding a space on the city’s streets is rarely straight-forward. So we asked you, our readers, which streets were the worst to park on across the city.

Wendy Bell said: "Lanark road with floating car park spaces."

1. Lanark Road

Wendy Bell said: "Lanark road with floating car park spaces." | Google

Photo Sales
Gwen Stewart suggested Windsor Place in Portobello was the Capital's biggest parking nightmare.

2. Windsor Place

Gwen Stewart suggested Windsor Place in Portobello was the Capital's biggest parking nightmare. | Google

Photo Sales
Clair Bews said it was hard to find a space 'anywhere' around the Western General Hospital.

3. Western General Hospital

Clair Bews said it was hard to find a space 'anywhere' around the Western General Hospital.Photo: Ian Rutherford

Photo Sales
Ken Johnston wrote: "Any street off Rossie Place, Abbeyhill

4. Rossie Place

Ken Johnston wrote: "Any street off Rossie Place, Abbeyhill | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.