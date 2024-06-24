Measures like the pavement parking ban have infuriated some motorists who say they struggle to find spaces since the measure came into force in January.
That’s not to mention those who believe the Capital is a hostile environment for drivers at the best of times. Others reckon public transport should be prioritised over cars to protect the environment.
Pretty much everyone agrees, however, that finding a space on the city’s streets is rarely straight-forward. So we asked you, our readers, which streets were the worst to park on across the city.
