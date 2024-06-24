Measures like the pavement parking ban have infuriated some motorists who say they struggle to find spaces since the measure came into force in January.

That’s not to mention those who believe the Capital is a hostile environment for drivers at the best of times. Others reckon public transport should be prioritised over cars to protect the environment.

Pretty much everyone agrees, however, that finding a space on the city’s streets is rarely straight-forward. So we asked you, our readers, which streets were the worst to park on across the city.

1 . Lanark Road Wendy Bell said: "Lanark road with floating car park spaces."

2 . Windsor Place Gwen Stewart suggested Windsor Place in Portobello was the Capital's biggest parking nightmare.

3 . Western General Hospital Clair Bews said it was hard to find a space 'anywhere' around the Western General Hospital.

4 . Rossie Place Ken Johnston wrote: "Any street off Rossie Place, Abbeyhill