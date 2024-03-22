Edinburgh crime: Couple with Alzheimer's tricked by man posing as electrician with money stolen
and live on Freeview channel 276
An elderly Edinburgh couple who suffer with Alzheimer's have been left 'deeply upset and shaken' after a man posing as an electrician tricked and stole money from them.
The couple were tricked into letting the man, who said he was an electrician, into their home on March 12. Police said the man then 'preyed on the couple's vulnerability' and made off with a wallet.
The man later went on a spending spree in the city centre, with the crime having been reported the following day.
Constable Cruickshank, of the West End Police Station, said: “This is a deeply upsetting incident which has left the victims shaken. The male has preyed upon their vulnerability and has taken advantage of their trusting nature.”
Officers investigating the incident have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the incident and he appeared in court earlier this week.
The constable added that ‘rogue trader incidents such as these have a lasting effect on those involved' and is urging the public to ‘familiarise themselves with signs of a rogue traders and ways to safeguard against them.’
The Police Scotland website details several ways the public can identify rogue traders who they say are usually ‘cunning, creative, and convincing’ and target people over 60-years-old.
Police say: “Rogue traders usually cold-call. They claim to be workers offering services, make repairs or carry out work on your property. In reality they charge inflated prices for shoddy or work that isn't needed. We do not recommend dealing with cold-callers.”