Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pensioner died at the scene of a single car crash which saw an East Lothian road closed for hours.

Emergency services were called to the B1345 at around 3.50pm on Thursday, June 27, following reports of a single car crash.

Heroic members of the public stopped to try to help the 78-year-old man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash, which happened between the Kingston and Dirleton junctions, involved a silver Volvo S90 and the road was closed for around five hours for police to carry out an investigation.

A 78-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene following a single vehicle crash on the B1345 between the Kingston and Dirleton junction. The incident happened around 3.50pm on Thursday, June, 27 | Google Maps

Officers are now appealing for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash. In particular, police are urging people who stopped to offer assistance to get in touch.

Road Policing Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision and we will continue to support the man's family. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.