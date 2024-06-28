East Lothian police appealing to witnesses after pensioner dies in crash on B1345 near Dirleton junction
Emergency services were called to the B1345 at around 3.50pm on Thursday, June 27, following reports of a single car crash.
Heroic members of the public stopped to try to help the 78-year-old man, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash, which happened between the Kingston and Dirleton junctions, involved a silver Volvo S90 and the road was closed for around five hours for police to carry out an investigation.
Officers are now appealing for information to establish the full circumstances of the crash. In particular, police are urging people who stopped to offer assistance to get in touch.
Road Policing Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision and we will continue to support the man's family. I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
He added: "In particular, we would ask that the members of the public who stopped at the collision to offer the man assistance please get in touch with us." Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2290 of 27 June, 2024.
