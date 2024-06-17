The incident happened on Sunday, June 16

The incident happened at around 12.40pm on Sunday, June 16 on Loganlea Road in Addiewell. Police say another man was seen in the area at the time. Officers are now appealing for information to assist their enquiries.

Detective Constable Francis Sinnet said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone with information that could assist us. “Enquiries so far show a man was seen at the time and may have left the area on a white trike. In addition, please get in touch if you have private CCTV or dash-cam that could help with our investigation.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1438 of Sunday, 16 June, 2024, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.