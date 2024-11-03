Edinburgh Cowgate: Witnesses describe shocking scenes after pensioner killed in horror bus crash
A major police operation was under way in the Capital’s Cowgate at around 7.30pm on Saturday, after a ‘severed head’ was reportedly found in the street.
Graphic images have been shared widely on social media and Police Scotland is urging the public to stop sharing the videos and photographs which it said were causing the victim’s family distress.
Cowgate and surrounding streets were locked down for hours after the crash and forensic teams were seen swarming the area.
Roy, a restaurant owner who did not wish to give his surname, was walking in the area at around 7.45pm after finishing work, and he said the atmosphere in the usually bustling street was ‘very intense and quiet’.
The 40-year-old took images of police cars lining the streets and said there were ‘strong’ blue flashing lights.
"Half a dozen police cars were blocking Cowgate. I felt scared under the strong blue light and sure something really bad must have happened. I did stop a while but couldn't see anything so I left,” he said.
"The atmosphere was very intense and quiet compared to a normal Saturday night, which is full of music in Cowgate."
Mason Dowie, a bartender from Edinburgh, was also enjoying a night out at the BrewDog pub in Cowgate when he saw police shutting off the road.
The 29-year-old then saw around six emergency vehicles arrive at the scene and, after he went outside to vape, he found the street cordoned off.
"I reacted with curiosity more than anything else," he said. "I was in BrewDog which wasn't in the immediate cordon so we were allowed to stay. I then went down to the Three Sisters which was still in full swing.
"They weren't letting anyone that wasn't already within the cordon onto Cowgate from Grassmarket however.
"There was a fairly large presence around. A big team of white hats arrived - I presume they're the forensics guys. I'd say there were maybe five or six vehicles, with more arriving throughout the night."