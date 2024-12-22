Edinburgh man dies after incident at Tesco supermarket car park as police tape off the scene
Emergency services rushed to the scene outside the Tesco store on Meadow Place Road in Corstorphine at around 8.40am on Sunday, December 22.
According to media reports, locals witnessed a car crashing through several barriers and a trolley store.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.
Officers taped off the scene of the incident but have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Evening News: “On Sunday, 22 December, 2024 we were called to assist with a medical matter at Meadow Place Road, Edinburgh.
“A man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”