Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh road has been closed in both directions after officers received reports of ‘concern for a person’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have closed Bridge Road, at the junction with Woodhall Road, after having been called to the area at around 3.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Bridge Road at the junction with Woodhall Road is closed in both directions | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Bridge Road, Edinburgh at Woodhall Road is closed in both directions following report of concern for a person which was reported to police around 3.40pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes.”