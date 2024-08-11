Edinburgh's Bridge Road closed in both directions at Woodhall Road with drivers urged to avoid the area
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An Edinburgh road has been closed in both directions after officers received reports of ‘concern for a person’.
Police have closed Bridge Road, at the junction with Woodhall Road, after having been called to the area at around 3.40pm.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Bridge Road, Edinburgh at Woodhall Road is closed in both directions following report of concern for a person which was reported to police around 3.40pm.
“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.