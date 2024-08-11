Edinburgh's Bridge Road closed in both directions at Woodhall Road with drivers urged to avoid the area

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Aug 2024, 17:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Edinburgh road has been closed in both directions after officers received reports of ‘concern for a person’.

Police have closed Bridge Road, at the junction with Woodhall Road, after having been called to the area at around 3.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Bridge Road at the junction with Woodhall Road is closed in both directionsBridge Road at the junction with Woodhall Road is closed in both directions
Bridge Road at the junction with Woodhall Road is closed in both directions | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Bridge Road, Edinburgh at Woodhall Road is closed in both directions following report of concern for a person which was reported to police around 3.40pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers and pedestrians are advised to use alternative routes.”

Related topics:EdinburghDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice