Police in East Lothian are advising drivers to avoid the A1 northbound near Dolphinstone following a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 11.50am on Monday, August 5 near the Musselburgh turn off on the A1 northbound. It is understood the road remains closed for crash investigation works. The A199 is also closed in both directions.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A1 slip road is closed northbound at Dolphinstone near Tranent following a two-vehicle crash that happened around 11.50am on Monday. August 5. The A199 is also closed in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”

Traffic Scotland said: “The A1 northbound exit slip at Dolphingstone is currently closed due to a road traffic accident. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and to find an alternative route at this time.”

The AA said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A199 both ways from Polson Gardens to Masons Way. Detour in operation - via bus routes 106, X6 and 26. Traffic is coping well. The A1, northbound exit slip road to the A199 is also closed.”