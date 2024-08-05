East Lothian police urge drivers to avoid A1 slip road near Tranent and A199 following two-vehicle crash
The crash happened around 11.50am on Monday, August 5 near the Musselburgh turn off on the A1 northbound. It is understood the road remains closed for crash investigation works. The A199 is also closed in both directions.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A1 slip road is closed northbound at Dolphinstone near Tranent following a two-vehicle crash that happened around 11.50am on Monday. August 5. The A199 is also closed in both directions and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”
Traffic Scotland said: “The A1 northbound exit slip at Dolphingstone is currently closed due to a road traffic accident. Motorists are advised to use caution on approach and to find an alternative route at this time.”
The AA said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A199 both ways from Polson Gardens to Masons Way. Detour in operation - via bus routes 106, X6 and 26. Traffic is coping well. The A1, northbound exit slip road to the A199 is also closed.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.