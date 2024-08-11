Motorcyclist taken to Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary after crash on Musselburgh's Newhailes Road
Emergency services were called to Newhailes Road in Musselburgh at around 7.15pm on Saturday, August 10 following reports of a two vehicle crash. Police closed the road, which reopened at around 11.30pm.
The driver of an orange KTM motorbike suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle, a blue Audi Q3, were not injured in the crash.
Police are investigating the incident and are looking to trace another motorcyclist who was seen riding alongside the victim’s bike before the crash.
Police Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our enquiries into the full set of circumstances of what happened is underway.
“The orange KTM motorbike was seen shortly before the crash riding in tandem with another motorbike riding westbound on Newhailes Road towards Edinburgh. We are keen to trace the second motorcyclist, he or she may be able to assist with our enquiries into the crash.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3262 of August 10.
