Fire crews race to the Pentland Hills to tackle large wildfire with "scared" locals left in "panic mode"
The fire service was called at 8.25pm on Friday, April 11, with a crew from Penicuik racing to the scene of the wildfire on the Pentland Hills. The fire was extinguished at 10.45pm, and it is not known at this stage if this was wilful fireraising or a natural wildfire caused by the recent higher temperatures and sunshine.
One terrified eyewitness, Amanda Ramsay from Penicuik, told the Evening News: “I was scared, thinking it would spread down to my house, I've never seen anything like this happen so I was in panic mode.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We had a call at the Pentland Hills, off the the A702 near Penicuik. The initial call was at 8.25pm on Friday, April 11.
“One crew from Penicuik was mobilised and the incident was dealt with by four fire engines.
“Crews extinguished the fire with two hose reels. The stop message came in at 10.45pm.”
Police Scotland said it assisted with traffic management for this incident.