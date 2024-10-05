Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a taxi crashed into pedestrians in Glasgow city centre.

Emergency services rushed to Union Street at around 1.50pm on Saturday (October 5) following reports of the crash. Their conditions are currently unknown.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.50pm, we attended a report of a crash involving a taxi and three pedestrians on Union Street, at the junction with Gordon Street, in Glasgow City Centre.

“Three people were taken by ambulance to hospital and one person made their way from the scene.

“There are road closures in place on Union Street, Renfield Street and St Vincent Street. Gordon Street is open to pedestrians only.

“Motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area as inquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “We received a call at 1.55pm to assist partners at Union Street in Glasgow.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances and a specialist resource to the scene. We have now left the incident.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.