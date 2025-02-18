Main road in West Lothian village closed after crash involving bus and car
A main road in an East Lothian village has been closed this morning after a crash involving a bus and a car.
Emergency services were called to Broxburn’s West Main Street at around 7.20am on Tuesday, February 18.
It is not currently known if anyone was injured, but one woman said her son, who was travelling to university on the bus, was safe after the crash.
Diversions are in place via Cardross Road and Kirkhill Park.
