Police descend on Edinburgh street after bus and car crash which saw man taken to hospital
Emergency services descended on the area near Waterfront Avenue in Granton at around 7.10am on Friday, October 24, following reports of a bus and a car having been involved in a crash.
A witness who was in the area at the time said: “There was a lot of police and an ambulance at the scene. It looked like the car had gone into the back of the bus so I hope everyone involved is okay.”
A man, who was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Saltire Square, Edinburgh, at around 7.10am on Friday, 24 October 2025, following a crash involving a bus and a car.
“Emergency services attended and one man, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment. Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”