Police descend on Edinburgh street after bus and car crash which saw man taken to hospital

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:35 BST
A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Edinburgh involving a bus and a car.

Emergency services descended on the area near Waterfront Avenue in Granton at around 7.10am on Friday, October 24, following reports of a bus and a car having been involved in a crash.

A witness who was in the area at the time said: “There was a lot of police and an ambulance at the scene. It looked like the car had gone into the back of the bus so I hope everyone involved is okay.”

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh.placeholder image
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh. | Submitted

A man, who was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Saltire Square, Edinburgh, at around 7.10am on Friday, 24 October 2025, following a crash involving a bus and a car.

“Emergency services attended and one man, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment. Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

