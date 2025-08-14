A Midlothian road has been closed for hours after a horror crash which claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A car and a motorbike were involved in the crash on the B7003 at Roslin Glen at around 6.50am today (August 14).

Emergency services rushed to area but despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family have been notified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B7003 has been closed by police following a fatal crash.

The road has been closed by police to allow for investigations to be carried out and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance and the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”