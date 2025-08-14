Midlothian road closed and drivers urged to avoid area after motorcyclist dies in horror crash
A car and a motorbike were involved in the crash on the B7003 at Roslin Glen at around 6.50am today (August 14).
Emergency services rushed to area but despite paramedics’ efforts to save his life, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his family have been notified.
The road has been closed by police to allow for investigations to be carried out and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
