Pilot dead after plane crashes into field in Fife with emergency services on the scene
The incident happened in an area near Kinglassie at around 11:40am on Monday, December 23.
Special rescue units deployed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland remain at the scene and the public have been told to avoid the area.
Police said the 50-year-old pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, around 11.40am on Monday, 23 December, 2024.
“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware. No-one else was injured.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing. Please avoid the area.”
