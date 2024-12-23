Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pilot has died after the light aircraft he was flying crashed into a field in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in an area near Kinglassie at around 11:40am on Monday, December 23.

Special rescue units deployed by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland remain at the scene and the public have been told to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the 50-year-old pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed near Fife Airport, Kinglassie, around 11.40am on Monday, 23 December, 2024.

“Officers attended and a 50-year-old man, the pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware. No-one else was injured.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing. Please avoid the area.”