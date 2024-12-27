Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pilot who died just days before Christmas after the light aircraft he was flying crashed in a Fife field has been named as Nicholas Denison-Pender.

The 50-year-old was flying a plane near Fife Airport, in Kinglassie, when it crashed into a nearby field at around 11.40am on Monday, December 23.

Emergency services attended but Mr Denison-Pender was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said enquiries into the incident ‘remain ongoing’. Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicholas as they come to terms with their loss.

“The family have asked for their privacy at this difficult time. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we would ask for anyone with information, to please come forward."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1136 of December 23.