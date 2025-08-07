Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a block of flats in Edinburgh with the public urged to stay away from the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at around 6.15pm this evening (August 7) to a huge building fire in Loganlea Terrace in Craigentinny, with fire crews and police on the scene.

Seven fire appliances are on the scene of the fire, which broke out a three-storey property. Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shocking footage taken at the scene shows huge orange flames and black smoke coming from the top of the building as multiple fire crews battle the blaze.

Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a three-storey building in Loganlea Terrace | Lisa Cameron

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, August 7, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control have mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire is affecting a three-storey property. Crews remain at the scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a block of flats on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh. Officers are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.”