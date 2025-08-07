Public urged to avoid Edinburgh street as firefighters battle blaze at block of flats
Emergency services were called at around 6.15pm this evening (August 7) to a huge building fire in Loganlea Terrace in Craigentinny, with fire crews and police on the scene.
Seven fire appliances are on the scene of the fire, which broke out a three-storey property. Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.
Shocking footage taken at the scene shows huge orange flames and black smoke coming from the top of the building as multiple fire crews battle the blaze.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, August 7, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control have mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire is affecting a three-storey property. Crews remain at the scene.”
A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a block of flats on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh. Officers are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.”
