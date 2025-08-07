Police searching property in Edinburgh street say there is 'no wider risk to public'

Officers who carried out a search at an Edinburgh property which saw a residential street taped off for hours have said there was ‘no wider risk to the public’.

Police descended on Broomhall Terrace in Corstorphine shortly before 12pm on Thursday, August 7, with the road having been blocked off to traffic.

The road was closed for hours while investigations were carried out, with witnesses having reported seeing seven police vans and two police cars in the area.

Photos taken at the scene show a black police tent in the garden of the property, with blue police screens also blocking views to the house.

A witness said police were directing traffic and pedestrians away from the area earlier today, with a police car having been parked across the entrance to the street blocking the road.

Police descended on Broomhall Terrace in Corstorphine shortly before 12pm on Thursday, August 7 | TSPL

While the exact nature of the incident is unknown, a Police Scotland spokesman said officers were ‘executing a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation’.

In an update sent shortly before 6pm, the spokesman added that the incident posed ‘no wider risk to the public’.

He said: “On the morning of Thursday, August 7, officers executed a search warrant in the Broomhall Terrace area of Edinburgh in relation to an ongoing investigation. There was no wider risk to the public. Enquiries are continuing."