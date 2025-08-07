Man diagnosed with terminal brain tumour after feeling overtired on holiday

The widow of a man who was believed to be overtired when he was actually suffering with a terminal brain tumour said more research is needed to ensure the diagnosis is not a ‘death sentence’.

Joanne McFarlane, 63, first thought her husband Andy might be overtired or unwell when he showed signs of being confused while on holiday in Fuerteventura in late 2022. But when he became increasingly disorientated and forgetful, she contacted the couple’s GP back in Scotland.

The couple were urged to return home immediately so that Andy, 72, could undergo further tests and a CT scan at St John’s Hospital in Livingston. Their worst fears were realised when doctors confirmed that Andy had a brain tumour.

They were dealt a further blow in February 2023 when Andy underwent an operation to remove the tumour. Doctors confirmed that Andy had glioblastoma - a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer - and that it was incurable.

Andy McFarlane, pictured on holiday, died of a brain tumour in 2024. | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

“After surgery at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in February 2023, we were told it was glioblastoma, a word we’d never even heard before,” said Joanne, who is from Linlithgow.

“The oncologist said it was incurable and that he likely had 12 to 18 months. Andy just said, ‘Alright then, I’ll go for 18,’ and we focused on the treatment ahead.

“Andy didn’t fully understand what was happening. The doctors started him on steroids, and within days he seemed like himself again. It was a deeply stressful time as I wasn’t sure what the future would look like."

He received six weeks of radiotherapy at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, during which time friends rallied to help with transport to daily appointment and to give Joanne vital support.

Andy’s health started to decline in early 2024 and the couple made one final trip to Fuerteventura, a place they both loved, in April last year to celebrate Joanne’s birthday. On July 1, just one day before their 25th wedding anniversary, Andy died with his beloved wife by his side.

Andy and Joanne Macfarlane at a family wedding. | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

“That final year was the hardest,” Joanne said. “Andy had become disoriented and distant, so it was like losing him before he was gone. He was so frustrated by what was happening to him.

“Caring for him became incredibly difficult. He was in and out of hospital and eventually moved to a palliative care unit in Armadale, where they were so kind.

“Even near the end, there were moments where I knew he was still there.

“One day, I was crying beside him, and he gently stroked my arm, just like he used to. It was the last loving gesture he made, and I’ll never forget it.”

She added: “Andy was the love of my life – quiet, kind and full of cheeky humour. He had a deep love of the natural world and spent his career as an ecologist and countryside manager."

Determined to turn her grief into action, Joanne is now fundraising and calling on Holyrood to increase investment in tackling brain tumours, in Andy’s memory.

Through efforts such as the “200k in May Your Way” challenge, she’s raised over £5,750 to support the Scottish Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence - a collaboration between Brain Tumour Research and Beatson Cancer Charity.

Andy and Joanne McFarlane on their wedding day on July 2, 1999. | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

The centre is dedicated to developing new treatments for glioblastoma.

Joanne said: “Since Andy’s death, I’ve raised more than two days of funding for the new research centre, in hope that they’ll find a cure. I switched all my birthday and Christmas fundraisers to support them. This year, for the 200k challenge, I walked, swam and sketched – one drawing equalling 2.3 kilometres.

“Friends took to requesting sketches more than tracking my mileage. But I don’t mind. It keeps me occupied, creative, and connected to Andy.

“What I find unforgivable is how little is still known about brain tumours. How can something that kills more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer receive such little funding? It’s why I’m campaigning now – writing to politicians, raising awareness, and doing all I can to support this cause.

Andy Macfarlane fishing in Fuerteventura. | Brain Tumour Research / SWNS

“Glioblastoma is a horrible diagnosis and right now, it’s a death sentence. That has to change for everyone who receives the same devastating news as Andy.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Andy’s story highlights the heartbreak so many families face after a brain tumour diagnosis, and the strength it takes to face such an overwhelming disease.

"Joanne’s courage in sharing their story and her incredible fundraising efforts are helping to drive vital awareness and support research into glioblastoma. We are so grateful for everything she is doing in Andy’s memory.”

To support Joanne’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/joanne-brindley-1720193333097