Shocking footage shows huge flames engulfing Edinburgh flat block as firefighters tackle blaze
The shocking footage, taken by Lisa Cameron, shows huge orange flames coming from the top of a three-storey building in Loganlea Terrace, Craigentinny.
The roof appears to have been destroyed in the blaze, which saw police and fire crews race to the scene shortly after 6pm on Thursday, August 7. Police taped off the road and have urged members of the public to avoid the area.
The video shows the fire being hosed down by crews, with around 20 firefighters and police officers at the scene.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, 7 August, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control have mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire is affecting a three-storey property. Crews remain at the scene.”
