Shocking footage shows huge flames engulfing Edinburgh flat block as firefighters tackle blaze

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 7th Aug 2025, 20:41 BST
A huge blaze which has ripped through a block of flats in Edinburgh has been caught on video.

The shocking footage, taken by Lisa Cameron, shows huge orange flames coming from the top of a three-storey building in Loganlea Terrace, Craigentinny.

The roof appears to have been destroyed in the blaze, which saw police and fire crews race to the scene shortly after 6pm on Thursday, August 7. Police taped off the road and have urged members of the public to avoid the area.

The video shows the fire being hosed down by crews, with around 20 firefighters and police officers at the scene.

The fire has destroyed the roof of the block of flats in Loganlea Terrace.placeholder image
The fire has destroyed the roof of the block of flats in Loganlea Terrace. | Lisa Cameron

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 6.14pm on Thursday, 7 August, to assist emergency service partners at an incident on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control have mobilised seven fire appliances and a number of other resources to the scene where a fire is affecting a three-storey property. Crews remain at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: “Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a block of flats on Loganlea Terrace, Edinburgh. Officers are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues and the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.”

