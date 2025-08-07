This video More videos

Shocking drone footage has shown the moment a huge fire ripped through an East Lothian field, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Footage taken on Wednesday, August 6, shows huge flames engulfing the field behind Musselburgh’s Clark Avenue as plumes of black smoke rise into the sky. A figure can also been seen running away from the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the area, which is beside a housing estate, at around 8.10pm and six appliances were in attendance. Residents living nearby also stopped to assist fire crews in their efforts. The blaze was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Drone footage shows the fire ripping through the field and the extent of the damage caused. | Other 3rd party

A video taken after the fire had been put out shows the devastating impact of the wildfire, with the field almost completely destroyed. Firefighters and engines can also be seen near the field.

Just 10 minutes after firefighters were called to battle the Musselburgh fire, another blaze was reported in nearby Tranent. One appliance was sent to the field fire and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said there were no injuries.

Speaking last night, a spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Six appliances are in attendance at a large area of grass on fire near Clark Avenue, Musselburgh. We were alerted to the incident at 8.10pm. There are no reports of casualties. The fire has since been extinguished, however crews are attending a second seat of fire nearby.