A major West Lothian roundabout has been closed hours after reports of a serious crash in the area.

The A706, known locally as the Mile Straight, which links parts of Whitburn with Bathgate and the M8, is closed along with all roads leading to the Boghead roundabout near Bathgate.

According to the AA Route Planner, there was a crash on the roundabout at around 1.40am and the road is blocked in both directions.

The Boghall roundabout has been closed for hours | National World

An update from the AA said: “Road closed due to crash on A801 both ways at The Boghead Roundabout. On the roundabout. All roads are closed on approach to the roundabout.”

The road remains closed at 11am and police are still in attendance. Police vehicles are blocking the roads leading to the roundabout and cordons are in place.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.