Emergency services in Edinburgh rush to Granton beach to assist teen ‘in difficulty near water’

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services descended on Granton beach this morning following calls of a teenager in distress near the water.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised several appliances at around 6am in West Shore Road. A teenage girl was rescued from the area after she injured her leg and was later taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A coastguard spokesperson said: “South Queensferry and Fisherrow Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service recover a teenage girl with an injured leg near Granton Beach on 17 July. The alarm was raised at about 5.35am. The casualty was recovered safely by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Scottish Fire And Rescue service Scania

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 5.49am on Wednesday, July 17, Operations Control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to West Shore Road, Edinburgh, to assist a person in difficulty near water.”

They added: “Crews left the scene at 6.52am after ensuring the area was safe.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance services said: “We received a call today at 0459 hours to attend an incident at Cramond Beach. We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene. We transported one patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceEdinburgh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice