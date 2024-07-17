Emergency services in Edinburgh rush to Granton beach to assist teen ‘in difficulty near water’
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service mobilised several appliances at around 6am in West Shore Road. A teenage girl was rescued from the area after she injured her leg and was later taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
A coastguard spokesperson said: “South Queensferry and Fisherrow Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service recover a teenage girl with an injured leg near Granton Beach on 17 July. The alarm was raised at about 5.35am. The casualty was recovered safely by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 5.49am on Wednesday, July 17, Operations Control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to West Shore Road, Edinburgh, to assist a person in difficulty near water.”
They added: “Crews left the scene at 6.52am after ensuring the area was safe.”
A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance services said: “We received a call today at 0459 hours to attend an incident at Cramond Beach. We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene. We transported one patient to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.